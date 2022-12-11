Cobalt Credit Union hires new Chief Marketing Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Sherrow as the organization's chief marketing officer. Sherrow comes to Cobalt with more than 20 years of marketing experience, the last 13 in the financial industry. Most recently, Sherrow served as the director of marketing at a Kentucky-based credit union. As a member of Cobalt's senior leadership team, Sherrow will oversee the management and implementation of the credit union's strategic initiatives within marketing and advertising channels. Sherrow holds a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts and sciences from Excelsior University and is pursuing a Master of business management from Excelsior University with an anticipated graduation date in 2023. Sherrow also has a certified credit union executive designation from the CUNA Management School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Cobalt Credit Union
Related to this story
Most Popular
DR. RICHARD KLEIN JOINS THE SALVATION ARMY OF OMAHA'S ADVISORY BOARD The Salvation Army of Omaha recently appointed Dr. Richard Klein to its a…
First National Bank of Omaha Announces Promotion, Hires in its Commercial Banking Group Nick Inzerello Nathan McKown Miles Anderson Mark Ostro…
Bilder joins Nebraska Community Foundation Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Kimberly Bilder to its talented team of professionals …
Swanson Russell Hires Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Isaac Archuleta Erin Carr Emily Coughlin Chip Hisle Jackson Troe Tim Young Swanson Russ…
Pinnacle Trust Services Announces Staff Changes Janae Knoell Jessica Sheldrick Tony Martin Pinnacle Trust Services recently welcomed Janae Kno…
RCG Advertising Adds Three Team Members Catherine McCourt Trish Holmes Rylee Bolster Omaha-based advertising and media firm, RCG, announced th…
OMAHA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM WELCOMES NEW CEO After conducting a successful nationwide search over the past year, Omaha Children's Museum is proud …
Terry Ann Sanders named community inclusion coordinator at Veridian Credit Union Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce that Terry Ann S…
Troy Deats of Commonwealth Electric Promoted to Branch Manager Supported by its dedicated employees, employee-owners, and customers, Commonwea…
Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP Ellick, Jones, Buelt, Blazek & Longo, LLP is pleased to announce that Lauren R. Kirkland has…