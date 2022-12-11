Cobalt Credit Union hires new Chief Marketing Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Carol Sherrow as the organization's chief marketing officer. Sherrow comes to Cobalt with more than 20 years of marketing experience, the last 13 in the financial industry. Most recently, Sherrow served as the director of marketing at a Kentucky-based credit union. As a member of Cobalt's senior leadership team, Sherrow will oversee the management and implementation of the credit union's strategic initiatives within marketing and advertising channels. Sherrow holds a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts and sciences from Excelsior University and is pursuing a Master of business management from Excelsior University with an anticipated graduation date in 2023. Sherrow also has a certified credit union executive designation from the CUNA Management School at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.