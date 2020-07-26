Cobalt Credit Union Appoints Brian Pickering to Vice President of Marketing Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Pickering, APR, as vice president of Marketing. Pickering brings a wealth of marketing and communications experience to the credit union, having previously worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Bank of the West and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. At Cobalt, Pickering is responsible for public relations, advertising, social media, digital marketing, internal communications, market research and marketing functions related to the credit unions products, services and promotional materials. Pickering attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication with a concentration in journalism. He is a member of the Nebraska chapters of the American Marketing Association and Public Relations Society of America, where he earned his Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) certification.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.