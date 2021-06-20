Cobalt Credit Union hires in mortgage lending Jim Brickner Nick Liston Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointments of Jim Brickner and Nick Liston as mortgage loan officers. Brickner has extensive experience in sales and interacting with the military community through his 20 years of service as an Officer in the United States Air Force. Brickner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Iowa State University and Master of Business Administration from Trident University. Liston has over 20 years of previous experience as a mortgage lender and real estate professional. Liston has studied marketing at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. As mortgage loan officers, Brickner and Liston will serve the mortgage financing needs of members and potential members. About Cobalt Credit Union Celebrating 75 years in 2021, Cobalt is the area's largest locally owned credit union, and is motivated by member service rather than profit. With 24 branches, we serve our nearly 110,000 members in-person and through a variety of digital and virtual banking channels. For more information about Cobalt's products and services, including personal, business and wealth management, visit cobaltcu.com.