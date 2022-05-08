 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires new Financial Advisor Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Travaille as a financial advisor in our wealth management department. Travaille comes to Cobalt with over 10 years of financial experience Most recently, he was a licensed relationship banker at a local financial institution. Travaille holds Series 7 and 63 certifications from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a Nebraska Insurance Producer license, and is a Licensed Relationship Banker. As a member of Cobalt's wealth management team, Travaille will meet with members and assist them with their investment, insurance, retirement, estate and financial planning. Travaille holds a Bachelor of Art degree in English from Luther College. He also holds a Master of Arts in Education degree from Wayne State College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bellevue University.

