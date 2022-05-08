Cobalt Credit Union hires new Financial Advisor Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of Todd Travaille as a financial advisor in our wealth management department. Travaille comes to Cobalt with over 10 years of financial experience Most recently, he was a licensed relationship banker at a local financial institution. Travaille holds Series 7 and 63 certifications from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a Nebraska Insurance Producer license, and is a Licensed Relationship Banker. As a member of Cobalt's wealth management team, Travaille will meet with members and assist them with their investment, insurance, retirement, estate and financial planning. Travaille holds a Bachelor of Art degree in English from Luther College. He also holds a Master of Arts in Education degree from Wayne State College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bellevue University.
Cobalt Credit Union
