Cobalt Credit Union hires new Information Security Officer Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitchel Inman as the organization's new information security officer. Inman comes to Cobalt with more than 20 years of experience in the banking industry, having held multiple management, information technology, and business strategy positions. Most recently, Inman served as associate director of mortgage processing at a Florida based mortgage company. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Inman will spearhead the company's information security processes to protect the organization's information from unauthorized access, modification, disclosure, and destruction. Inman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems from Iowa State University. About Cobalt Credit Union Cobalt is the area's largest locally owned credit union and is motivated by member service rather than profit. With 26 branches, we serve our nearly 110,000 members in-person and through a variety of digital and virtual banking channels for over 75 years. For more information about Cobalt's products and services, including personal, business and wealth management, visit cobaltcu.com.
