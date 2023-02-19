Cobalt Credit Union Appoints new Vice President of IT Technical Services Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of John Taylor as the organization's new vice president of information technology technical services. Taylor has been with Cobalt for 15 months and has over 19 years of information technology experience, with the last 16 years being in the financial services industry. Most recently, Taylor served as Cobalt's technical services manager. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Taylor will be responsble for driving the company's technology strategy, overseeing technology-related operations, and ensuring Cobalt remains at the forefront of technology innovation. Taylor holds a bachelor of business administration in computer information systems from Eastern Kentucky University.