Cobalt Credit Union hires new Vice President of Project Management Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Wanning as the organization's vice president of project management. Wanning comes to Cobalt with more than 12 years of management experience. Most recently, Wanning served as general manager of a large local company. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Wanning will oversee the management and assessment of the credit union's strategic projects and initiatives. Wanning holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Bacone College. He holds certifications for The Reid Technique of Interviewing and Interrogation and the Fred Pryor Project Management.