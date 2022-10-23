Cobalt Credti Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires Director of Consumer Lending Cobalt Credit Union is pleased to announce the appointment of John Kelly as the organization's director of consumer lending. Kelly comes to Cobalt with more than 14 years of lending and credit union experience. Most recently, Kelly served as the chief executive officer and president of a credit union in Nevada. As a member of Cobalt's leadership team, Kelly will oversee the credit union's consumer lending initiatives. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Portland State University.