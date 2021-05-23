 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College of Saint Mary
0 comments

College of Saint Mary

  • 0
College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary welcomes Vice President for Enrollment Services College of Saint Mary (CSM) is pleased to announce that John Frost has been named the University's new vice president for enrollment services. He began his duties on May 3. As vice president for enrollment services, Frost will be responsible for leading CSM's efforts to advance its student recruitment goals. He will also work with university leaders in developing strategies to ensure student success, promote diversity, and elevate partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. "John Frost brings with him extensive experience in higher education, a commitment to serving the underserved, and an engaging approach to connecting with prospective students, families, and outside organizations," says Dr. Sarah Kottich, provost at CSM. Frost comes to CSM from Southern Illinois University, where he has served as the director of admissions. Prior to that, he has held a variety of admissions and leadership positions at Bellevue University, Webster University, Metropolitan Community College, and Kaplan University. "I'm looking forward to being a part of something special here at College of Saint Mary," says Frost. "I believe CSM can position itself as the premier organization - not just regionally but nationally - that empowers and fosters leadership in women." Frost has worked as a motivational speaker and is former Chairman and spokesperson of the Multiculturalism and Diversity Committee for Nebraska Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers. He received his Master of Science in Organizational Performance from Bellevue University (2018) and his Bachelor of Science in Communications from Wayne State College (2006).

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to Land on Mars: An Explainer

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union hires in commercial lending and mortgage lending Cody Wragge Ana Deabreu Jideofor "Frank" Ezeuzoh Cobalt Credit Union is p…

Schemmer & Associates
Inside Business

Schemmer & Associates

Schemmer elects two new members to the board of directors Matt Sutton Dan Kerns The Schemmer Associates Inc. (Schemmer), a local full-service …

Nebraska Medicine
Inside Business

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medicine is welcoming a new leader to the organization with the hiring of Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, as vice president…

TIMPTE
Inside Business

TIMPTE

2020 TOM GAMEL INNOVATION AWARDS Timpte would like to recognize and congratulate employees who received the 2020 Tom Gamel Innovation Awards! …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert