College of Saint Mary welcomes Vice President for Enrollment Services College of Saint Mary (CSM) is pleased to announce that John Frost has been named the University's new vice president for enrollment services. He began his duties on May 3. As vice president for enrollment services, Frost will be responsible for leading CSM's efforts to advance its student recruitment goals. He will also work with university leaders in developing strategies to ensure student success, promote diversity, and elevate partnerships with local businesses and community organizations. "John Frost brings with him extensive experience in higher education, a commitment to serving the underserved, and an engaging approach to connecting with prospective students, families, and outside organizations," says Dr. Sarah Kottich, provost at CSM. Frost comes to CSM from Southern Illinois University, where he has served as the director of admissions. Prior to that, he has held a variety of admissions and leadership positions at Bellevue University, Webster University, Metropolitan Community College, and Kaplan University. "I'm looking forward to being a part of something special here at College of Saint Mary," says Frost. "I believe CSM can position itself as the premier organization - not just regionally but nationally - that empowers and fosters leadership in women." Frost has worked as a motivational speaker and is former Chairman and spokesperson of the Multiculturalism and Diversity Committee for Nebraska Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers. He received his Master of Science in Organizational Performance from Bellevue University (2018) and his Bachelor of Science in Communications from Wayne State College (2006).
