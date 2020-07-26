Colliers International Promotes Kristi Andersen and Recruits Dave Ulferts Kristi Andersen Dave Ulferts The Omaha office of Colliers International announced today that Kristi Andersen has been promoted to the position of Senior Associate while Dave Ulferts has joined its brokerage services team as an Associate. "Kristi has proven to be an invaluable member of the Colliers | Omaha brokerage team through leveraging her multi-faceted connections and intuitive professional energy," said Mike Potthoff, Colliers | Omaha's president. "She has an impeccable track record of utilizing her in-depth knowledge of the Omaha market to elevate a client's position in the commercial real estate environment. As for Dave, we're thrilled to have him join Colliers because he brings a strategic and innovative determination to any challenge he faces. He embodies the exact spirit that thrives in the commercial real estate discipline." Prior to joining Colliers, Andersen was Director of Communications and spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority where she was responsible for all external and internal communications and media relations for CenturyLink Center Omaha and TD Ameritrade Park Omaha. Andersen also served as the Nebraska Press Secretary for United States Senator Mike Johanns. The majority of Andersen's professional career was spent as a television news anchor and reporter in Michigan, Ohio and locally at KETV in Omaha. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism. Dave Ulferts has been recruited to join Colliers | Omaha as an Associate in the brokerage services team. He is a Minnesota native with significant experience in finance, management, leadership and real estate investment with the majority of his career serving at First National Bank of Omaha starting in 1991. Given this banking and finance tenure, he has unparalleled analytical skills offering keen insight into the environment of commercial real estate. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota, with a Banking and Finance degree. Additionally, Dave is the owner of Travers Row, a $4.5 million redevelopment project located at 26th & St. Mary's Avenue in Omaha, NE.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.