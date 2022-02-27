Colliers Nebraska Announces 2021 Awards and Promotions Charles McNeil Jeffrey Wyatt Ed Fleming Chris Mensinger Kristi Andersen Nathan Greteman Cori Adcock Mike Potthoff Shannon Royal Dave Ulferts Geri Eich Michael Laughlin Jessica Moline Colliers Nebraska is pleased to announce its 2021 award recipients and promotions. Awards Charles McNeil and Jeffrey Wyatt have been named the 2021 Colliers Nebraska Brokers of the Year. Along with McNeil and Wyatt, Ed Fleming, Chris Mensinger and Kristi Andersen were named to the 2021 Nebraska Chairman's Club which recognizes the year's top five brokerage producers. Nathan Greteman and Cori Adcock were named to the 2021 President's Circle, a discretionary award chosen by the president of the company. Colliers Nebraska's 2021 Deal of the Year was awarded for the sale and purchase of Omaha's Vinton Square, a grocery anchored retail center. Jeffrey Wyatt and Charles McNeil represented the Seller while Mike Potthoff and Shannon Royal represented the Buyer. Additionally, Jeffrey Wyatt has been recognized as an Everest Club award recipient. The Everest Award recognizes Colliers' top producers at the national level each year. Promotions Within Colliers Nebraska's brokerage team, Chris Mensinger was promoted to Senior Vice President; Kristi Andersen and Charles McNeil were promoted to Vice President; and Dave Ulferts was promoted to Senior Associate. Within Colliers Nebraska's accounting team, Geri Eich was promoted to Controller and Michael Laughlin was promoted to Senior Accountant. Lastly, Jessica Moline was promoted to Director of Market Research within Colliers Nebraska's marketing team. Colliers Nebraska works with various client types ranging from small, local tenants to advisory work for recognizable national institutions headquartered in Omaha. The firm has served clients in Nebraska for 36 years. About Colliers Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 64 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.