Colliers Nebraska Adds New Partner Charles McNeil becomes shareholder The Board of Directors of Colliers Nebraska has announced the addition of a new partner to its shareholder group, Charles McNeil. "Charlie has been a strong contributor to our organization," commented Kyle Peterson, CEO of Colliers Nebraska, "and we look forward to his expanded role within the firm. This addition to ownership is precisely what we envision - giving the talented members of our firm an opportunity to become part of the long-term growth and future of our company." McNeil, an Omaha native, joined Colliers Nebraska in 2016 as an intern in the Advisory Services Group. His impressive experience, drive and work ethic earned him a position within the brokerage team immediately following his graduation from Creighton University where he completed a degree in business management, entrepreneurship, and finance. In 2018 McNeil was named an ICSC Foundation JTR Scholarship recipient which recognizes up-and-coming professionals who exercise determined commitment to furthering their professional development. Most recently he was a recipient of Colliers Nebraska's 2021 Broker of the Year and 2021 Deal of the Year awards. McNeil focuses on industrial commercial real estate where he represents several national clients with multi-market requirements. "I am very excited to join Colliers Nebraska's outstanding leadership team," says McNeil. "Colliers' practices are impressive and coincide with my commitment to serve unparalleled services to my clients. The culture, trajectory and energy of the firm are a perfect fit."