Colliers Nebraska Announces 2022 Awards and Promotions Jeffrey Wyatt Ed Fleming John Waldbaum Michael W. Miller Charles McNeill Andy Ash Cori Adcock Tyrin Ferguson Nathan Greteman Dave Ulferts Doug Cornell Mark Sabaliauskas Colliers Nebraska is pleased to announce its 2022 award recipients and promotions. Awards Jeffrey Wyatt has been named the 2022 Colliers Nebraska Broker of the Year. Along with Wyatt, Ed Fleming, John Waldbaum, Michael W. Miller, Charles McNeil and Andy Ash were named to the 2022 Nebraska Chairman's Club which recognizes the year's top brokerage producers. Cori Adcock and Tyrin Ferguson were named to the 2022 President's Circle, a discretionary award chosen by the president of the company. Colliers Nebraska's 2022 Deal of the Year was awarded to Ed Fleming for brokering a 115,545-square-foot Class A office lease at the Waterford Building at Fountain Ridge Office Park, located at 180th & West Dodge Road. Fleming represented the Tenant, Fusion Medical Staffing, in this significant transaction. Additionally, Jeffrey Wyatt has been recognized as an Everest Club award recipient. The Everest Award recognizes Colliers' top producers at the national level each year. Promotions Within Colliers Nebraska's brokerage team, Andy Ash, Nathan Greteman and Dave Ulferts were promoted to Vice President and Tyrin Ferguson was promoted to Senior Associate. Within Colliers Nebraska's property management team, Doug Cornell was promoted to Senior Property Manager and Mark Sabaliauskas to Property Manager. Colliers Nebraska works with various client types ranging from small, local tenants to advisory work for recognizable national institutions headquartered in Omaha. The firm has served clients in Nebraska for 37 years.