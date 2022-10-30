Colliers Nebraska Announces New Hires Justin Spooner and Michael Emodi Join Colliers' Nebraska Office Justin Spooner Michael Emodi The Nebraska office of Colliers announced today that Justin Spooner and Michael Emodi have joined the brokerage and accounting teams, respectively. "Our determination to build the most comprehensive team of professionals has taken another leap in the right direction" said Mike Potthoff, president of Colliers Nebraska. "I have no doubt that Justin and Michael will be enormously successful in our firm." Justin Spooner, Senior Associate, is a Nebraska native with strong ties to the community. He joins Colliers Nebraska from Sage Capital Real Estate Investments where he closed over $2 Million sales and lease transactions in 2022. Spooner is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and holds a bachelor's degree in political science, history and pre-law. He serves on the Campaign Cabinet of the Jewish Federation of Omaha's Annual Campaign and is a B'nai Brith Youth Organization mentor; at the United Way of the Midlands he serves as an Emerging Leaders board member and fundraising chairman; he was named the Anti-Defamation League's 2021-2022 Volunteer of the Year and is a Leadership Omaha Class 44 graduate. Michael Emodi, Accountant, is a graduate of Creighton University and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration. Prior to joining Colliers Nebraska, Michael was drafted in the 11th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft and was a professional athlete representing the Kansas City Royals from 2018 through 2022. He holds several awards and recognition from his baseball career including 2018 Student Athlete of the Year, Big East All-Academic Team 2015 - 2018, and the 2018 Creighton Athletic Performance Athlete of the Year. Michael was also voted Creighton University Men's Baseball Team Captain.