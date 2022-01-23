Commonwealth Electric Announces Changes to Leadership Team T Michael Price Billy Friesen Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest is pleased to announce some exciting changes within our company leadership. T Michael Price has been named CEO of the company. Michael, a 30+ year employee of Commonwealth, will succeed David Firestone and assume responsibilities on January 1st, 2022. Former CEO and original company founder, David Firestone, has retired. Michael has served as President of the Company since 2019 and as President/CEO, Michael will continue as the visionary and integrator for the company. "With some big shoes to fill I know Michael is up for the task! Under his leadership, the company will be in very good hands. He's the right man for the job and he and his team will continue to be the new foundation for CECM!" - David Firestone, former CEO Additionally, Billy Friesen has been named Corporate Secretary. As Secretary-Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Billy will continue to oversee Commonwealth's financial operations and administrative services. Billy joined the company in 2014 and has facilitated the company's transition to a 100% employee-owned company. Commonwealth's former Corporate Secretary and original company founder, Glen Moss, has retired. Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest is a 100% employee-owned, full-service electrical and low voltage specialty contractor located in Arizona, Iowa, and Nebraska.