Troy Deats of Commonwealth Electric Promoted to Branch Manager Supported by its dedicated employees, employee-owners, and customers, Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest continues on its strategic growth plan. As part of this growth, the company is excited to announce the promotion of Troy Deats to Branch Manager of its Omaha, Nebraska, operation. Troy joined Commonwealth in the spring of 2008. Since then, he has performed many different roles as an Estimator, Project Manager, Senior Project Manager, and now Branch Manager. After being an integral part of Commonwealth's operations for nearly 15 years, Troy will take the lead of Omaha operations from Neil Davidson, who is continuing to expand his regional role as Executive Vice President. "Troy's experience, project expertise, and dedication to the company are outstanding. I am excited to have Troy's leadership continue to facilitate the growth of our Omaha operation." T Michael Price, President/CEO of Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest Commonwealth Electric Company of the Midwest is a 100% employee-owned, full-service electrical and low voltage contractor with locations across the Midwest and Southwest. From commercial work to industrial work, and everything in between, Commonwealth is an expert in handling challenging and highly technical projects. For more information, visit commonwealthelectric.com
Commonwealth Electric
