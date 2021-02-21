Completely KIDS announces its new board members for 2021: Brandi Ballan, AVP, Business Banking Solutions Officer; West Gate Bank Nicole Evans, MD; Deputy Chief, Ophthalmology; NWI VA Medical Center Danielle Johnson, Senior Associate, Social Media and Community Engagement; First National Bank of Omaha Marcie Peterson, Director of Clinical Operations; Children's Hospital & Medical Center Max Rocha, Vice President Talent, Assimilation, Analytics and HR Technology; CSG International Lina Stover, Director, Office of Undergraduate Admissions; University of Nebraska Omaha Tim Waggoner, Senior Associate General Counsel; Mutual of Omaha Completely KIDS ensures that its families have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to break the cycle of poverty. The agency's mission is to educate and empower kids and families to create a safe, healthy, successful and connected community. In supporting this mission, Completely KIDS assists more than 2,000 children and families each year in overcoming barriers to their success.