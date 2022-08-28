Cornhusker Bank Welcomes Mark McGregor Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Mark McGregor has been added to the Cornhusker Bank Team and will serve as a Vice President- Mortgage Loan Officer from the Omaha location at 11102 Blondo Street. According to Mike Barrett, VP, Mortgage Lending, "Mark has had a long career in the mortgage industry spanning back to 1993 and has been a trusted partner with Cornhusker Bank for the past 15 years. Mark is a great fit for our culture of being committed to the success of our customers. We are very excited to bring his talents and knowledge to our team as we expand our presence in the Omaha market." Mark graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He has been a member of the FBI Citizen's Academy since 2008. Along with his wife, he enjoys golfing and hiking. Mark noted, "I feel it is important to take the time to be sure each consumer understands the process and options so they can make an educated decision on what is best for them." "Home ownership is one of the most important financial assets most people will have in their lifetime. We welcome Mr. McGregor and his expertise in the mortgage industry, and his proven ability in building quality relationships with customers", reported Barry Lockard, Bank President. Cornhusker Bank remains locally owned, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to the community and its residents. For more information visit www.CornhuskerBank.com