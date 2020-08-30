10th Annual Cornhusker Bank Shoe Collection to benefit People's City Mission Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce the rescheduled shoe collection dates for One Day Without Shoes to benefit the Stephen Center in Omaha. The event has been rescheduled to take place August 31 through September 12th of 2020. Postponed due to the pandemic in April, collections of new or used, adult or children's shoes, may be dropped off at 11102 Blondo, Suite 102 in Omaha, or at any participating business listing on the bank's website at https://www.cornhuskerbank.com/Day-Without-Shoes-Omaha.aspx. Cornhusker Bank has held a One Day Without Shoes Event annually since 2011 and partnering with other local businesses and organizations in the Lincoln area, has gathered 162,583 pair of shoes and $79,323 has been raised in cash donations since that time. All this has been for the benefit of People's City Mission. The Stephen Center and the bank are optimistic about the potential to have a similar success rate with donations in Omaha. Cornhusker Bank associates will be going shoeless on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to help raise awareness and the importance for Stephen Center's clients to have access to adequate footwear. The bank asks the community to dig deep in their closets to find the shoes they never wear, as the need at the Stephen Center is great. Cornhusker Bank invites you to stop by 11102 Blondo, Suite 102, Omaha, NE, drop off any shoes you'd like to donate, meet the bank's team and experience the Cornhusker Bank commitment to your success.
