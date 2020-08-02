You have permission to edit this article.
Council og Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation
Council og Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation

The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2020-2021 The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) has announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, and its Board officers for 2020-2021. Joining the Board will be Kristi Nohavec, Senior Associate, Market Sector Leader - Education with LEO A DALY, and Carolyn Rooker, Director of Strategic Partnerships with Siemens Industry. The incoming CINC Foundation Board officers are: Chair, Dr. Deb Carlson, President, Nebraska Methodist College; Vice Chair, Greg Hohl, President, Wahoo State Bank, and Treasurer, Steve Ritzman, President, SR Consulting. "We are very pleased to have these talented individuals guiding Nebraska's independent college foundation," said Treva Haugaard, Executive Director of the foundation. "Their experience and business expertise will further enhance the educational opportunities available for students attending Nebraska's private higher education institutions." The CINC Foundation's members include Bellevue University, Bryan College of Health Sciences, Clarkson College, College of Saint Mary, Concordia University, Creighton University, Doane University, Hastings College, Midland University, Nebraska Methodist College, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Union College, and York College. About the Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation The Council of Independent Nebraska Colleges Foundation (CINCF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to making excellent higher education opportunities accessible to students from diverse backgrounds and communities. CINCF supports the missions of its 13 member institutions and promotes the high quality and affordability of member colleges to prospective students and their families.

