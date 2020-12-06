Kim Rowell Appointed Market Vice President for Cox Communications Kim Rowell has been appointed Cox Communications' Market Vice President for the Greater Omaha area, returning to a position she held from 2014-2016. In the role, Rowell will be responsible for championing the customer and employee experience, building community and civic relationships, and maintaining the company's long-standing commitment to the greater Omaha metropolitan area. Most recently, Kim worked for Cox Communications at the company's Atlanta headquarters, leading a team that established next generation process improvements across the telecommunications company's national network. Kim has an incredible pedigree in the telecom industry. Throughout her career, she's been asked to lead a number of different functional areas, including call centers, credit and collections, sales, product development, and marketing and communications, among others. She has also led a variety of initiatives centered on productivity and optimal operational performance, which is why she was asked to leave Omaha for a few years to help lead a team that established process improvements for Cox as a whole. "Kim has provided leadership at every level of the Cox Organization," said Percy Kirk, region manager for Cox Communications. This depth and breadth of experience is exactly what makes her an incredible fit for this Omaha market leader position. She will be an incredible resource for employees and our customers and partners in the Omaha Community." Kim is currently on the Board of Trustees for Atlanta's Shepherd Center, which is ranked among the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Kim earned a BS Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri, with a minor in Mathematics. About Cox Communications Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in1898 by Governor James M. Cox.