John Wyvill Appointed Government Affairs Manager for Cox Communications John Wyvill has been appointed Cox Communications' Government Affairs Manager for the Greater Omaha area. In the role, Wyvill will be responsible for building community and civic relationships and maintaining the company's long-standing commitment to the greater Omaha metropolitan area. Most recently, John was the Executive Director of the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing where he worked to promote and advocate for Nebraskans who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing to achieve equality and opportunity in all aspects of their daily lives. Some of John's previous work experiences included working for Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as a lawyer, agency director and cabinet member. John also served on the United State Access Board as an appointee of the President of the United States. "With decades of experience in government and legal affairs, John excels at building relationships, and advocating, which will help grow and support Cox's customers, employees and the greater community," said Len Pitcock, region government affairs vice president for Cox Communications. John has been married to his wife, Andrea for 23 years and they have two children. John earned a BA degree from Hendrix College with distinction in his major and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law. About Cox Communications Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.