Cresa

Cresa

Cresa Corey Ragole Erick Tjarks Kelly Koepsell Cresa, the world's largest occupier-centric commercial real estate firm, is growing its brokerage ranks in Omaha with the addition of three professionals. Corey Ragole and Erick Tjarks join as Vice Presidents and Kelly Koepsell as an Advisor. Attracted to Cresa's unique platform of brokerage, consulting and project management, Ragole, Tjarks, and Koepsell will utilize the firm's platform to service their existing clients while growing their respective rosters.

