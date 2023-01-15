CROSBY GUENZEL LLP CROSBY GUENZEL LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Jonathan Lederer as an attorney of the firm. Lederer joined the firm as a law clerk in 2021 and received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Lederer's practice will focus on commercial law, employment law, civil litigation, entity formation and governance, real estate, cooperative law, creditor's rights, and wills and probate. Lederer is a native of and currently resides in Lincoln. Crosby Guenzel celebrates over 70 years of providing legal services to clients. The Firm offers a full range of legal services to businesses and individuals with an emphasis on agricultural, cooperative, corporate formation and governance, nonprofit, employment law, commercial litigation, and probate and estate planning matters.