CUES Welcomes Cindi Horning as Chief Development Officer The CUES Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to securing financial support for the CUES School System, is pleased to welcome our new Chief Development Officer, Cynthia (Cindi) Elston Horning. In this role, Cindi will lead and manage our development efforts, including major gifts, planned giving, grant writing, annual fund, and corporate partnerships. She will work closely with our leadership team and board of directors to develop and implement a comprehensive fundraising plan to support our mission and the expansion of school services and programs. Cindi's previous nonprofit roles include Senior Director Institutional Advancement and Marketing, Catholic Charities in Omaha and Area Director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Nebraska. Cindy advocates for the CUES mission and quality education for all. An Omaha native, Cindi attended Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart before graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University. The elementary CUES Schools - Sacred Heart, All Saints, and Holy Name - anchor their east Omaha neighborhoods and provide a safe place for students to learn academic, social, and interpersonal skills. CUES students thrive in a culture of love, kindness, and excellence.