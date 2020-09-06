Curley Immigration Law, PC LLO Curley Immigration Law, PC LLO is pleased to announce that Audrey Griebel has joined the firm as an Associate Attorney. Audrey will be representing the firm's business clients in securing temporary and permanent working visas for foreign workers, such as H-1B, L-1, O-1, E-2, and immigrant visas, as well as representing firm clients in removal proceedings. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Law, Audrey worked as in-house counsel for a large title insurance company before joining another business immigration law firm in Lincoln in early 2019. Audrey is a proud advocate for immigrants and nonimmigrants and approaches each case with care and compassion. Curley Immigration Law is a full-service immigration law firm located in Omaha, Nebraska. Founded 21 years ago by Mark J. Curley, an AV-rated attorney, the firm has been committed to representing individuals and businesses throughout the United States in family and employment-based cases - both immigrant and nonimmigrant - as well as parties in removal proceedings. The firm's clients come from many parts of the world and from all walks of life, including IT and engineering professionals, educators, healthcare workers and investors.
