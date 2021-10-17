Curnes Financial Group welcomes Doug Thomas as an investment adviser Thomas has been in the investment business since 2011, when he joined his father, Neal Thomas, with Transamerica Financial Advisors in Lincoln. Previously he worked 25 years as a writer and editor at the Omaha World-Herald. Thomas earned a journalism degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He became a Retirement Income Certified Professional in 2020. To learn more about Curnes Financial Group, visit curnesfinancialgroup.com. Securities and advisory services offered through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, a broker/dealer and a Registered Investment Adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity. 9900 NICHOLAS ST SUITE 360 OMAHA, NE 68114