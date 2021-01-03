Cushman & Wakefield LUND Company

Cushman & Wakefield/ The Lund Company welcomes Steve Gries to their brokerage team Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Steve Gries as Senior Associate, Investment Specialist. Gries is an Omaha Native and has over 20 years of commercial real estate experience as a lender, property manager, developer and broker. He has completed transactions in multifamily, student housing, retail, industrial, self-storage and hotel sectors totaling over $100 million. Steve attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from Bellevue University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is a Licensed Real Estate Broker in Nebraska and Iowa. Steve holds the CCIM Designation (Certified Commercial Investment Member) from the Commercial Real Estate Investment Institute of Chicago. He is also a member of ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) and a member of The Omaha Chamber of Commerce.
