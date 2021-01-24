Foral Promoted to Director of Residential Property Management Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is proud to promote Kelly Foral to Director of Residential Property Management. As Director of Residential Property Management, Kelly is responsible for the oversite of a team of Regional Property Managers and the physical, operational, and financial aspects of multi-family communities held within the Company's property management portfolio. Kelly joined The Lund Company in 2007. During her tenure, Kelly's experience includes a role as a Property Manager and most recently as a Regional Property Manager where she oversaw over 2,100 units. In addition, she has assisted in the acquisition of several new apartment communities. Kelly graduated from University of Nebraska Omaha with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. She has obtained the National Apartment Leasing Professional (NALP) and Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) designations with the Apartment Association of Nebraska.
Cushman & Wakefield Lund Company
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mueller Robak LLC Matthew T. Schaefer Timothy G. Hruza Mueller Robak LLC Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm is pleased …
Hancock Dana announces promotions Conner Hardy Cecilia London Tatiana Credit Ben Varilek Jesse Brickner Jeff Faltys Connor Mullen Dan Torczon …
Terry Headley Receives Life Insurance Industry's Highest Honor John Newton Russell Memorial Award Chair, Paul Dougherty, presents Terry Headle…
Dr. Lisa Black Mary Ellen Sacksteder Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Dr. Lisa Black is APTA Nebraska's 2020 Mary Ellen Sa…
- Updated
Assurity announces promotions in legal, marketing departments
The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce they have hired Joe Broekemeier as Sales Executive and Ag Director. Joe Broekemeier has 10 years …
Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric…
A new leader has joined Nebraska Medicine. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Daubert announced the hiring of Bryce Brackle as the inaugural vi…
CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebr…
Nikki Sleddens 2020 Achievement in Education Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Chapter Congratulations to Nikki Sleddens, A…