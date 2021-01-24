Cushman & Wakefield Lund Company

Foral Promoted to Director of Residential Property Management Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is proud to promote Kelly Foral to Director of Residential Property Management. As Director of Residential Property Management, Kelly is responsible for the oversite of a team of Regional Property Managers and the physical, operational, and financial aspects of multi-family communities held within the Company's property management portfolio. Kelly joined The Lund Company in 2007. During her tenure, Kelly's experience includes a role as a Property Manager and most recently as a Regional Property Manager where she oversaw over 2,100 units. In addition, she has assisted in the acquisition of several new apartment communities. Kelly graduated from University of Nebraska Omaha with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management. She has obtained the National Apartment Leasing Professional (NALP) and Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) designations with the Apartment Association of Nebraska.