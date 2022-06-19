Cushman & Wakefield Lund Company

Flynn Promoted to Senior Vice President of Residential Property Management Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is proud to promote Pamela Flynn to Senior Vice President of Residential Property Management where she will oversee The Lund Company's multi-family property management division. In addition to managing client accounts, Pamela plays a key role in the internal leadership of The Lund Company by strategically planning, expanding and securing new business; meeting or exceeding project projections; and is dedicated to overseeing a team who is committed to the art of outstanding client service. "Over the past few years, Pamela has been instrumental in the growth of The Lund Company's multi-family department. She has taken the lead in helping us expand into new markets such as NW Arkansas, Kansas City and Oklahoma City. I am extremely proud to have Pamela as part of the Lund team. She is a true leader within our organization that is very deserving of this promotion." said Tanya Shapiro, President of The Lund Company. In 2019, Pamela was promoted to Director of Residential Property Management where she oversaw a team of Regional Property Managers that managed a diverse portfolio to ensure physical, operational and financial goals are being met for Lund's multi-family portfolio. Prior to that, in her previous role as Regional Manager with the Lund Company, she was responsible for the oversight of existing multi-family communities and new lease up projects. Pamela joined Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company in 2010 and has over 15 years of experience in the property management industry. Pamela attended the University of South Dakota. She has also received the Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) designation and the Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor (CAPS) designation through the National Apartment Association (NAA). In 2017, Pamela was recognized with the prestigious Regional Manager of the Year award by the Apartment Association of Nebraska (AAN).