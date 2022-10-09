Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes TJ Twit, Jr. Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is pleased to welcome TJ Twit, Jr. as Executive Director of Investment Services. TJ will utilize his broad expertise to develop comprehensive and strategic real estate solutions for his clients, with an emphasis on investor services including equity placement, asset disposition and joint venture acquisitions and development. With over 20 years of industry-related experience, TJ has extensive knowledge of commercial real estate. Before rejoining The Lund Company in 2022, TJ was CEO/President for OMNE Partners where he was responsible for the strategic vision and growth of the Company. Prior to joining OMNE Partners, TJ was Vice President and led The Lund Company's office advisory team for six years. He primarily specialized in tenant and landlord representation in the office market, and his responsibilities included establishing lease rates, leasing strategies, marketing plans and tenant occupancy coordination. "I could not be more thrilled to welcome TJ back to Lund. He will play a pivotal role in expanding our already robust service offerings, in particular with our investors. His extensive relationships and deal sourcing capabilities will provide valuable opportunities for our clients," Jason Fisher, CEO of The Lund Company. TJ earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Creighton University and is a graduate of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Omaha program. He currently serves as a member of Omaha's Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, sits on the Creighton University National Alumni Board, and is board president for Maha Music Festival. TJ is also an adjunct professor at Creighton University. In addition, TJ was previous board chair for YPO Nebraska. TJ is a licensed real estate broker in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.
Cushman & Wakefield | Lund Company
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…
Pam Duzik Ian Johnson Steve Ereckson Alan West The Deloitte Omaha office is proud to announce their newest Office Audit Leader, Pam Duzik, alo…
Lutz Evolves Client Advisory Services Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, is excited to announce the growth of its Client…
Methodist Health System Announces New Members of Leadership Team Jenene VandenBurg Keri Charron The Methodist Health System leadership team is…
Mitch Walden Advances Scooter's Coffee� Digital Marketing Initiatives as Senior Director of Loyalty and Digital Marketing To continue to advan…
REMBOLT LUDTKE ADDS 3 ATTORNEYS Sam D. Colwell Hayley J. Kaiser Hunter Traynor Rembolt Ludtke LLP is pleased to announce the addition of three…
Mueller and Robak Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2023 William J. Mueller Kim M. Robak William J. Mueller and Kim M. Robak of Muelle…
Fraser Stryker PC Fraser Stryker PC LLO is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Kristin M. Nalbach to the Firm's labor and employment,…
WoodmenLife Appoints Ryan Jenkins Director, Treasury WoodmenLife has appointed Ryan Jenkins Director, Treasury. In this role, Jenkins will pla…
Dohse Installed as 2023 President of the Nebraska REALTORS� Association Doug Dohse, CRS, REALTOR� has been installed as the 2023 President of …