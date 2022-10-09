Cushman & Wakefield | Lund Company

Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes TJ Twit, Jr. Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company is pleased to welcome TJ Twit, Jr. as Executive Director of Investment Services. TJ will utilize his broad expertise to develop comprehensive and strategic real estate solutions for his clients, with an emphasis on investor services including equity placement, asset disposition and joint venture acquisitions and development. With over 20 years of industry-related experience, TJ has extensive knowledge of commercial real estate. Before rejoining The Lund Company in 2022, TJ was CEO/President for OMNE Partners where he was responsible for the strategic vision and growth of the Company. Prior to joining OMNE Partners, TJ was Vice President and led The Lund Company's office advisory team for six years. He primarily specialized in tenant and landlord representation in the office market, and his responsibilities included establishing lease rates, leasing strategies, marketing plans and tenant occupancy coordination. "I could not be more thrilled to welcome TJ back to Lund. He will play a pivotal role in expanding our already robust service offerings, in particular with our investors. His extensive relationships and deal sourcing capabilities will provide valuable opportunities for our clients," Jason Fisher, CEO of The Lund Company. TJ earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Creighton University and is a graduate of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Omaha program. He currently serves as a member of Omaha's Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, sits on the Creighton University National Alumni Board, and is board president for Maha Music Festival. TJ is also an adjunct professor at Creighton University. In addition, TJ was previous board chair for YPO Nebraska. TJ is a licensed real estate broker in Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming.