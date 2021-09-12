Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company announces new agent Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Christian Jensen as an Associate for the Company's brokerage division. Christian is responsible for marketing, leasing and sales of commercial real estate properties. Prior to joining The Lund Company, Christian was working in Oncology Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Christian graduated fom the University of Nebraska-Omaha with a Bachelor of Science degree with a focus on Public Health. He is a licensed real estate salesperson in Nebraska.