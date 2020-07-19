Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company hires Keele Taylor as Director of Human Resources Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company welcomes Keele Taylor, MA, PHR, SHRM-CP as Director of Human Resources. Keele is an accomplished professional with nearly 20 years of experience in Human Resources (HR). Keele is responsible for implementing human resource management strategies that enable recruitment, training and retention of a high performing and motivated workforce. Keele proudly believes in servant leadership and the responsibility HR has in securing a positive workplace culture. As a culture advocate, Keele says employee experience, staff development and safety are the pillars of her career passion. Her favorite quote and leadership words to work by is, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Keele graduated from Bellevue University with her Master's Degree in HR Leadership Development, and from Midland Lutheran College with an undergraduate degree in Communication. She is a SHRM-credentialed HR professional and Fred Pryor-certified Management Seminar Trainer.
