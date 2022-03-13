Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company announces new President With more than 20 years of leadership and extensive commercial real estate experience in local and national property management organizations, Tanya Shapiro has been named president of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company. Tanya was serving as senior vice president of property management. With this change in leadership, Jason Fisher has transitioned from president to CEO and John Lund, founder of The Lund Company, is now chairman. "Under Tanya's leadership, we have substantially grown our platform, including our multi-family management division which has grown from 2,300 units to well over 16,000 units. During her tenure, Tanya has helped us to expand into multiple markets including Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Her consummate pursuit of excellence, ability to build talented teams, and her desire to serve our clients has helped to establish The Lund Company as the premier management company across the Midwest," said Jason Fisher, CEO. "Most importantly to me, Tanya cares about culture and cares deeply about our people. I'm extremely proud, and I cannot think of a better person that I can be turning over the company reigns." As president, Tanya is responsible for the strategic direction of The Lund Company. She will lead more than 350 professionals offering a full suite of commercial real estate services including multi-family and commercial property management, brokerage, project management and development, and valuation and consulting. "I am proud of the exceptional reputation that The Lund Company enjoys in the real estate community. Our continued growth speaks to the fact that Lund is recognized as a strong operator with people who know the business and genuinely care about the job they do. Our greatest strength is our people, and I truly believe we have the best teams in the markets we serve," said Shapiro. "I am honored to be taking this next step in my career, and I am excited to continue to build on the success The Lund Company has achieved." Tanya started with the firm in 2012. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She also received her Bachelor of Science degree with emphasis in Psychology and Communications from Bellevue University. As an active member of the Omaha community, Tanya is a graduate of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Omaha program, and is currently serving as a board member on the National Association of Commercial Property Owners (NACPO). She has also served on the board of directors or on committees for the Women's Center for Advancement (WCA), Habitat for Humanity, Girl's Inc. and the CRE Summit.