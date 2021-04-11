Custom Blinds Nominated For Award The West O Chamber recently announced Custom Blinds & Design, a Hunter Douglas Gallery�, has been nominated as the their Small Business of the Year. The winners will be announced at the Chamber's Award Gala on April 27th. Also joining the list of nominees is Sally Vandeberghe, a Designer at Custom Blinds, as Business Person of the Year. "It such an honor to be nominated, not only as a company, but also personally," said Vandeberghe. "West O is such a dynamic organization and to be recognized by them is truly humbling," she added. Custom Blinds & Design carries the complete Hunter Douglas line of fashionable, innovative products. And as a Gallery�, Custom Blinds offers products, solutions and warranties not available elsewhere. For more information, contact Sally at the Gallery� on 180th and Pacific; or call 402-895-9900. Her e-mail is SallyV@ CustomBlindsDesign.com