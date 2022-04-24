DANI JENNINGS

FREEMAN HONORED AS REALTOR� OF THE YEAR Herb L. Freeman, CRB, GRI, REALTOR�, Associate Broker with NP Dodge in Omaha, Nebraska, was honored as the 2022 Nebraska REALTOR� of the Year during the Nebraska REALTORS� Association Grand Luncheon April 5th. The Nebraska REALTOR� of the Year is the highest honor awarded by the Nebraska REALTORS� Association and is given to a member who exemplifies service not only to the association, but to the community and the real estate industry at large. Freeman has been a licensed REALTOR� since 1972 and has served in many capacities for the Omaha Area Board of REALTORS�, Nebraska REALTORS� Association and the National Association of REALTORS�. For the Omaha Area Board of REALTORS� Freeman has served on several committees and is a former Past President and Director of the board and the Great Plains REALTORS� MLS and served as a director of the Great Plains Regional MLS. Freeman is a Past President and Director of the Nebraska REALTORS� Association and has served on several committees over the years. Freeman is currently serving on the Governmental Affairs Committee, License Law Committee and the Past President's Advisory Board. Freeman is a former Director for the National Association of REALTORS� and has served on several committees. Outside of the REALTOR� Associations, Freeman's accomplishments include: Former Principal Member for The Realty Alliance, Former Second District Broker Member of the Nebraska Real Estate Commission, Past President of the Omaha Area Better Business Bureau, Past President of the UNO Alumni Association and Past President of the First Unitarian Church of Omaha. Freeman is currently serving as a Director for Nebraska Investment Finance Authority (NIFA). Freeman holds a master of Business Administration from UNO, and was an English teacher at a Tech High School before going into Real Estate. He loves development and redevelopment of projects and is a member of Congress for New Urbanism and National Town Builders Association. Freeman was born and raised in Omaha, NE and currently resides in Yutan, NE. Since 1917, the Nebraska REALTORS� Association has served as The Voice for Real Estate in Nebraska. Our 5,000 plus members subscribe to the REALTOR� Code of Ethics and take pride in the communities in which we work, serve and live. Visit us online at NebraskaRealtors.com.