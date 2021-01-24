DataVizion Differentiates Business Units to Better Support Customers DataVizion officially announced the launch of two new divisions, Mid-Market & Enterprise and Small & Mid-Sized Business. Entering its 20th year of business operations, this milestone is a major move for DataVizion on its mission to provide leading-edge technology solutions and support across the Midwest. "This unit focus will drive clarity around what we do really well; secure [network] connectivity experiences for Mid-Market & Enterprise and secured managed technology service for Small & Mid-Sized businesses," says Kelly Schrad, CEO of DataVizion. "The combination of these two business units will provide endless opportunities to our team which will give our customers continuity in engagement." This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including: Promoting Kerry F. Corcoran to Director, Small & Mid-Sized Business Promoting Dan Werner to Director, Mid-Market & Enterprise Becoming an Inc. 5000 company after a record-breaking year in sales "This is another step in the right direction to bring more focus and clarity of our mission and quality service to our clients. The division into the business units provides our employees with more specialized service to our customers," noted Corcoran. Werner adds "As companies everywhere enter into 2021 with new ways of doing business, technology continues to move at an alarming pace with growing demand. Expect to see DataVizion prepared to support these new market needs with individualized solutions." To learn more about these business units, visit www.datavizion.com to catch all the latest updates. DataVizion is a leading provider of custom IT solutions for businesses throughout the Midwest. Proficient in the full range of business technology solutions from Small Business to Enterprise, DataVizion provides a better connection through enhanced speed, flexibility, and productivity in a secure environment. Backed by superior support and customer service, these proven solutions give their customers a competitive advantage to grow and thrive. IT, the way it should be.