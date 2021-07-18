Dornan Law Team Continues Growth with New Partners, Associates Rodney Dahlquist Kristen Fearnow Taylor Renfro Jacob Newman Marcus Sladek With the ever-growing need for high-quality legal services in the Omaha area, the Dornan Law Team has added additional partners and associate attorneys to meet the demand and continue the firm's mission to offer comprehensive and quality legal representation to its clientele. The firm, founded in 2007 and officially called Dornan, Troia, Howard, Breitkreutz, Conway, & Dahlquist PC LLO, now boasts seven partners, four associate attorneys and two of counsel attorneys. Rodney Dahlquist was named partner in 2019, with a practice primarily focused on real estate, contract, probate and business matters. Rodney has handled a variety of complex cases involving individuals and businesses and vigorously represents his clients both in and out of court. His problem-solving experience has made him the firm's go-to partner for complicated litigation or legal questions. Kristin Fearnow, a longtime advocate for immigration and immigration reform, became a partner in 2021 and leads the firm's Immigration Division. Kristin and her team focus on a variety of immigration cases in the areas of removal/deportation defense, asylum/refugee law, naturalization/citizenship, family-sponsored petitions, consular processing, adjustment of status, Special Immigration Juvenile petitions, VAWA, U, and T visas and appeals. Kristin has served on the boards of directors of several non-profit organizations serving immigrants in the community and held numerous leadership positions with the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). She also served as an adjunct professor of immigration law at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is fluent in Spanish. Associate attorney Taylor Renfro joined the firm in 2020 as part of the Immigration Division. Taylor is experienced in asylum, removal defense, family petitions, juvenile visas, and adjustment of status and also practices law across the state of Nebraska in criminal cases, as well as guardianship, divorce, and custody issues. Jacob Newman also joined the firm in 2020 as an associate attorney. Currently serving as a Judge Advocate in the United States Army Reserves, Jacob is committed to serving his country and community. He focuses on civil litigation, property, probate, and other business transactions. Marcus Sladek is the firm's newest associate attorney, joining the firm in June 2021. With nearly ten years' experience as both a Douglas County public defender and Omaha city prosecutor, Marcus brings great skill and care to his criminal defense and personal injury practice. Marcus also provides expertise in evidentiary rules and vigorous litigation skills in the courtroom. The attorneys of Dornan Law Team provide exhaustive representation to each of their clients on a wide range of legal matters, including criminal and civil law, family law, personal injury, workers' compensation, immigration, estate planning and corporate formations. More information can be found at www.dltlawyers.com.