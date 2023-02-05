Dornan Law Team Announces Partner, New Associates Deana Klein Keith Dornan Hannah Frankel The Dornan Law Team is proud to announce the promotion and addition of attorneys on their team. Deana Klein, an attorney with DLT Lawyers since 2017, is now a partner with the firm. Keith Dornan and Hannah Frankel have joined the firm as associate attorneys. The three will work to continue the Dornan Law Team's mission to offer comprehensive and quality legal representation to its clientele. Deana Klein is a trained civil mediator with a focus on family law mediation and a trained collaborative divorce professional. She has extensive experience in all aspects of family and juvenile law and is equally excellent at probate and estate planning and other civil litigation issues. Klein is a graduate of St. Louis University, where she earned her Juris Doctor and Master of Social Work at the same time. Dornan Law Team is excited to have Klein as a partner as she helps her clients work through their legal issues in the most supportive manner. Keith Dornan's practice is focused on criminal law and complex litigation. The son of Dornan Law Team founding partner Stu Dornan, Keith Dornan has been helping with criminal trial preparation since he was a teenager. The younger Dornan recently graduated from Seattle University School of Law where he focused on immigration and American Indian Law. He is admitted to practice law in Nebraska, Iowa, and Swinomish Tribal Court. Hannah Frankel is prepared to practice in a wide variety of legal areas thanks to her time as a law clerk at Dornan Law Team and her recent graduation from Creighton University School of Law. Frankel received many honors during law school, including being named regional champion in the Midwest ABA National Arbitration Competition and being recognized for her exceptional skill in trial advocacy, oral advocacy, and brief writing. Dornan Law Team was founded in 2007 and is officially called Dornan, Troia, Howard, Breitkreutz, Dahlquist & Klein PC LLO. The attorneys provide exhaustive service to each of their clients on a wide range of legal matters, including criminal and civil law, family law, juvenile law, personal injury, estate planning and corporate formations. More information can be found at www.dltlawyers.com.