DRM, Inc. Matt and Marc Johnson, along with their sons, Mitchell and Andrew, are proud to announce the expansion of DRM into a dual-brand restaurant franchise within the Inspire Brands family. DRM currently owns 98 Arby's restaurants in six Midwest states. Over the next three years throughout Omaha, NE and Wisconsin, DRM will build ten Buffalo Wild Wings GO restaurants. BWW GO is a new drmtakeout and delivery-focused model designed to offer the brand's chicken wings and 26 signature sauces and seasoning options, plus a few other fan favorites. The father-son duos are Omaha natives and part of a third-generation family business founded in 1977. Owners, Matt and Marc joined the business with their father Dean in 1984 and grew the business from just six Arby's restaurants. Matt and Marc have always had a strong vision for the future and believe, "When better is achievable, then good is not good enough." Mitchell and Andrew, who became minority owners in 2021 and Executive Vice Presidents in 2023, share the same passion and believe, "As long as our team has the energy and excitement to do more and be more, there is no limit to our potential and what we can accomplish!" Matt, Marc, Mitchell and Andrew look forward to the next generation of growth and opportunities for the DReaM team for many years to come!