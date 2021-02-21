Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Michael J. McCarthy to New North Platte, Nebraska Location Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Michael J. McCarthy to its new North Platte, Nebraska location. The firm's new office is located at 315 N. Dewey St., Suite 202, North Platte, Nebraska. McCarthy has been providing legal services to clients in the North Platte area and in Nebraska for over 40 years. He will continue to focus his practice on estate planning, tax, real estate, and business law. With this new affiliation, McCarthy will be able to expand his scope of services to complement the diverse and ever-changing needs of his client base. "I am thrilled to be affiliated with such an entrepreneurial and passionate group of established business attorneys. It will allow me to continue to provide an outstanding level and depth of service to my clients for years to come," said McCarthy. "We could not be more pleased that Mike is joining our team," said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "His commitment to and relationships with his clients over the years make him a perfect fit with the strategic vision of our firm - to provide an exceptional level of service and judgment on behalf of our clients. It's an honor to have such a well-respected attorney join our firm." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
