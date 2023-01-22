Dvorak Law Group, LLC

Dvorak Law Group Names Three New Partners Kristopher J. Covi John A. Svoboda Jaynee M. Tyler Dvorak Law Group is proud to announce that Kristopher J. Covi, John A. Svoboda, and Jaynee M. Tyler have been named partners with the firm. Kris Covi is a member of the firm's litigation, trial practice & dispute resolution practice group. Kris has more than 25 years of experience representing individual and corporate clients. He has a diverse litigation practice focused on commercial litigation, business disputes, contracts, probate litigation, real estate, and environmental matters. Kris' experience includes matters in state and federal courts around the country as well as proceedings before state and federal administrative agencies. He resolves client disputes through mediation and arbitration and has extensive appellate experience. John Svoboda is a member of the firm's litigation, trial practice & dispute resolution practice group. John has more than 30 years of experience counseling individuals and business organizations on a wide variety of disputes and litigation matters. He practices in the areas of probate and trust disputes, contested guardianship and conservatorship matters, commercial disputes, business valuation disputes, construction law, insurance law, personal injury, product liability, and wrongful death claims. John has extensive appellate experience and had mediated cases at all stages of the litigation process. Jaynee Tyler is a member of the firm's litigation, trial practice & dispute resolution practice group. Jaynee defends clients with a variety of commercial and business litigation matters, including breaches of contracts, negligence, insurance disputes, construction disputes, and dissolutions. She also represents clients in probate and trust proceedings, including guardianship and conservatorship matters. Her involvement includes assisting clients through all stages of the litigation process, including mediation and trial. Jaynee assists trucking clients in various litigation matters, including personal injury and wrongful death claims. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.