Dvorak Law Group, LLC

Dvorak Law Group, LLC

Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Michael C. Schilken Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Michael C. Schilken to the Firm's business and corporate and estate/wealth planning practice groups. Mike brings more than 30 years of knowledge and experience to the needs of clients with both their business and estate planning matters. Mike represents clients in a wide variety of matters related to the growth and management of their local and multi-state businesses. He counsels clients on every aspect of a business's life cycle from formation to capitalization, growth, and eventual succession. Mike serves as an "outside general counsel" for clients by providing day-to-day advice for structuring both business transactions and real estate activities. He assists real estate clients with all aspects related to the acquisition, financing, sale, and development of real estate. Mike handles the estate planning process through a comprehensive effort which involves both establishing the client's needs and goals and working closely with the client's overall team of advisors, accountants, and other professionals to customize a plan for clients. He designs estate plans with the consideration of minimizing income, gift, estate, and generation-skipping taxes which are associated with wealth and business succession. "We couldn't be more thrilled that Mike has joined our estate and corporate teams. I've known Mike on both a professional and personal level for almost 30 years and couldn't think of a better fit for our Firm and our clients." said David M. Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "His technical proficiency in counseling clients is only surpassed by his judgment and experience. Our Firm and our Firm's clients are fortunate to have him on board." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit dvoraklawgroup.com.

