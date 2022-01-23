Dvorak Law Group Names Three New Partners Nicholas F. Sullivan Michael L. Rickert Nicholas D. Meier Dvorak Law Group announce that Nicholas F. Sullivan, Michael L. Rickert, and Nicholas D. Meier have been named partners with the firm. Nicholas F. Sullivan assists clients with all aspects of the litigation process from commencing litigation or arbitration, through mediation, trial, and appeal. He represents clients on a variety of matters including complex commercial and business disputes, contract disputes, construction contracts, defective construction and property damage matters, shareholder disputes, trust and estate litigation, and personal injury and wrongful death claims. Nick represents clients in state and federal courts in both Nebraska and Iowa. Michael L. Rickert advises individuals in structuring of their estate plans and assists in preparation of their wills, trusts, powers of attorney and advance directives/living wills. Michael also assists clients with estate and trust administration matters and sophisticated tax planning involving family business entities, business succession planning, sale and loan techniques, insurance planning, and charitable giving. Nicholas D. Meier concentrates his practice on business law matters with a focus on mergers and acquisitions, securities, corporate governance, non-profits, and taxation. He assists clients with structuring, implementing, and closing business transactions. In addition, Nick assists clients with respect to business entity formation and structuring, tax planning and structuring, securities offerings, compliance, and reporting matters, and the review, drafting, and negotiation of all forms of business contracts. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.