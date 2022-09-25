Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Two New Associates Alison C. Clark Josiah D. Nelson Dvorak Law Group is pleased to welcome Alison C. Clark and Josiah D. Nelson to the firm. Alison Clark joins the firm's litigation and trial practice group. Alison works with clients on commercial and business litigation matters, including employment law, contract disputes, negligence, fraud, and insurance disputes. Alison received her Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 2022, cum laude. At Creighton, she was the recipient of four CALI Excellence for the Future Awards and nominated to the Order of Barristers. Prior to law school, Alison graduated from Iowa State University, magna cum laude, with a degree in Spanish. Josiah Nelson joins the firm's business and corporate practice group. Josiah's practice includes securities law, corporate transactions, and banking and finance. He works alongside the corporate practice group to assist business clients with a variety of legal needs. Josiah received his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2022, with distinction. At the University of Nebraska College of Law, he was the recipient of two CALI Excellence for the Future Awards. Prior to law school, Josiah graduated from Bellevue University with a degree in Business. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.