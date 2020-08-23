 Skip to main content
Dvorak Law Group
Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Hires Michael Degan Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Michael S. Degan to the firm's litigation and dispute resolution practice group. He joins the team as a seasoned first-chair trial lawyer with more than 25 years of experience. "Mike brings an elite level of courtroom and trial experience at both the local and national level, the likes of which are typically reserved to the largest firms in the major metropolitan areas," said David Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "As a life-long Nebraska native, Mike brings a Midwest sensibility and pragmatism to the courtroom and in the representation of his clients. We are thrilled that he is adding to our already significant litigation and trial practice team, one of the largest commercial litigation teams in the area. Mike's renewable energy expertise will also allow us to expand the range of services we offer our clients. " Degan's practice focuses on business litigation and renewable energy. He assists clients in successfully navigating complex commercial disputes to resolution. Degan also advises renewable energy developers, producers and large energy consumers to develop, finance, build and operate renewable energy facilities. He received his J.D. (cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law. "Mike lends instant credibility and leadership to both our litigation and corporate practice groups," said David Mayer, Executive Vice President of Dvorak Law Group. "Most importantly though, Mike brings a level of experience and judgment to the most complex "bet your company" commercial litigation matters. He instills immediate confidence and reassures clients that he will navigate them to the right conclusion." Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm, with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.

