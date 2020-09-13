Dvorak Law Group Hires Mark Quandahl Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Mark C. Quandahl to the firm's banking/finance and corporate practice groups. He joins the team as a former member of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' cabinet as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance. "Mark's substantial banking and commercial law expertise, in both the public and private sectors, immediately brings a unique and valuable perspective to two highly regulated areas of the law," said David Dvorak, President of Dvorak Law Group. "That, coupled with his significant judgment in dealing with technical client issues and regulatory authorities, positions our banking and commercial law practice groups to set a high watermark for advocacy on behalf of the firm's clients. We couldn't be more thrilled to have such a seasoned and connected attorney join our team." Quandahl's practice focuses on commercial legal matters and government administration. He advises clients within the areas of public administration, banking and finance, non-depository institutions and securities regulation, government relations, litigation, Fintech, healthcare, and start-ups. He received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. "Dvorak Law Group's clients will benefit from leveraging Mark's experience and acumen in areas of finance, business, and government," said David Mayer, Executive Vice President of Dvorak Law Group. "He knows how to maximize outcomes for clients." Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. They serve individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.