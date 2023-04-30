Natalie R. Lucas Joins Dvorak Law Group Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to welcome Natalie R. Lucas to the firm's Estate Planning practice group. Lucas, an Omaha native, is a 2022 graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, with a concentration in Estate Planning. Lucas's practice will include advising clients in the structuring of their estate plans and assisting in the preparation of revocable trusts, wills, powers of attorney, advance directives/living wills, and irrevocable trusts. Lucas will also be involved in all aspects of post-death administration. "We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to our Estate Planning practice group." said Laura Essay, Estate Planning Attorney and Executive Committee Member. "Natalie is highly-skilled in assisting clients on all aspects of estate planning and post-death administration. Her keen intellect, collaborative nature, and welcoming disposition make her a wonderful addition to our team." About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.