Dvorak Law Group Welcomes Three New Attorneys Marshall T. Dean Patrick K. Kenney Chloe L. Kuehner Dvorak Law Group is pleased to welcome Marshall T. Dean, Patrick K. Kenney, and Chloe L. Kuehner to the firm. Marshall Dean focuses his practice primarily on a broad range of general corporate and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, entity formation and structuring, banking and finance, and the review and drafting of business contracts. Marshall received his Juris Doctor, with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2021. Prior to law school, Marshall graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Business Administration. Patrick Kenney focuses his practice on assisting clients with the preparation of their estate plans, including the preparation of wills, trusts, durable powers of attorney, advance directives, and related estate planning documents. Patrick received his Juris Doctor, with distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2021. Prior to law school, Patrick graduated from Creighton University, summa cum laude, where he majored in Philosophy and Economics. Chloe Kuehner focuses her practice on assisting clients with commercial and business litigation matters, including contract disputes, employment law, negligence, fraud, and insurance disputes. Chloe received her Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law in 2021. Prior to law school, Chloe graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, summa cum laude, with a degree in Communication Studies. About Dvorak Law Group, LLC Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm with offices in Omaha, Hastings, Sutton, Columbus, and North Platte, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.