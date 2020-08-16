You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dvorak Law Group
0 comments

Dvorak Law Group

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Dvorak Law Group

DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS THREE ATTORNEYS Nicholas F. Sullivan Tiffany S. Boutcher Ryan J. Coufal Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to the firm. Nicholas F. Sullivan, Tiffany S. Boutch and Ryan J. Coufal join the firm's litigation/dispute resolution practice group. Nick Sullivan represents clients in a variety of litigation/dispute resolution matters including complex commercial and business disputes, contract disputes, construction contracts, defective construction and property damage claims, shareholder disputes, personal injury, and wrongful death claims. He assists clients from the initial phase of evaluating the claim through resolution of the dispute. Sullivan received his J.D. (cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law. Tiffany Boutcher's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation/dispute resolution, including contract disputes, construction disputes, business torts and negligence claims. She assists clients through all stages of the litigation process, from initial consultation through trial and appeal. Boutcher received her J.D. (with distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Ryan Coufal's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation matters, including contract disputes, construction disputes, business torts and negligence claims. He assists clients through all stages of the litigation process, from initial negotiations to commencing litigation, conducting discovery, participating in trial or mediation, and the appellate process. Coufal received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm, with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hightower Omaha
Inside Business

Hightower Omaha

  • Updated

Hightower Omaha welcomes Justin Kaufman, Director of Client Services and Operations. An industry veteran of 13 years, Justin will accelerate H…

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

  • Updated

Union Bank & Trust Promotes Lindley Union Bank & Trust recently promoted Nate Lindley to Vice President - Commercial Lending. Lindley …

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

  • Updated

Koley Jessen Hires Chief Operating Officer Koley Jessen has hired Justin Haugen as the Firm's first Chief Operating Officer. Justin will provi…

Westin Foods
Inside Business

Westin Foods

Westin Foods Valerie Ferrell Chief Financial Officer Westin Foods Westin Foods, a private label, and branded food manufacturer with corporate …

Renaissance Financial
Inside Business

Renaissance Financial

Justin Hughes from Renaissance Financial Obtains Professional Designation Justin Hughes has obtained the Chartered Financial Analyst� (CFA�) d…

Nebraska Medicine
Inside Business

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine As of July 6, three familiar faces at Nebraska Medicine received new titles, which are reflective of an increase in responsi…

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

Security National Bank Promotes Two to Senior Vice President Jim Huerter Madeline Moyer Security National Bank is pleased to announce the prom…

Colliers International
Inside Business

Colliers International

Colliers International Promotes Kristi Andersen and Recruits Dave Ulferts Kristi Andersen Dave Ulferts The Omaha office of Colliers Internatio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert