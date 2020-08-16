DVORAK LAW GROUP ADDS THREE ATTORNEYS Nicholas F. Sullivan Tiffany S. Boutcher Ryan J. Coufal Dvorak Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to the firm. Nicholas F. Sullivan, Tiffany S. Boutch and Ryan J. Coufal join the firm's litigation/dispute resolution practice group. Nick Sullivan represents clients in a variety of litigation/dispute resolution matters including complex commercial and business disputes, contract disputes, construction contracts, defective construction and property damage claims, shareholder disputes, personal injury, and wrongful death claims. He assists clients from the initial phase of evaluating the claim through resolution of the dispute. Sullivan received his J.D. (cum laude) from Creighton University School of Law. Tiffany Boutcher's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation/dispute resolution, including contract disputes, construction disputes, business torts and negligence claims. She assists clients through all stages of the litigation process, from initial consultation through trial and appeal. Boutcher received her J.D. (with distinction) from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Ryan Coufal's practice focuses on commercial and business litigation matters, including contract disputes, construction disputes, business torts and negligence claims. He assists clients through all stages of the litigation process, from initial negotiations to commencing litigation, conducting discovery, participating in trial or mediation, and the appellate process. Coufal received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Dvorak Law Group, LLC is a full-service business, estate planning, and litigation law firm, with offices in Omaha, Hastings, and Sutton, Nebraska. It serves individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government entities in Nebraska and throughout the country. To learn more about Dvorak Law Group, visit www.dvoraklawgroup.com.
